Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Kokomo.

Charles Kraner is described by authorities as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 194 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Kraner was last seen in Kokomo on Tuesday and was driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana registration UAP605.

Kraner is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Charles Kraner should contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 457-1105 or 911.