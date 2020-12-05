Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old from Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 81-year-old from Hendricks County.

Wayne Gratien is 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a Blue 2018 Jeep Renegade with Indiana license plate D358LV.

Authorities believe the senior is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Mr. Gratien was last seen at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4 and is missing from Plainfield.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700.