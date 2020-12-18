Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help finding a missing 70-year-old man.

The department said Tommy Menke was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday in Lawrenceburg. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Tommy is a 70-year-old white man. He is 6′ tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red jacket and jeans. He was driving a grey 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with Indiana license VVC315.

Anyone with information about Tommy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-537-3431.