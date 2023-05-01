SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A silver alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Morristown female.

Indiana State Police said that Sydney Eve Baker was last seen on Sunday, April 30 at approximately 12:00 a.m. She was last seen wearing a pajama pants.

She is a described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, white female, weighing 120 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Sydney Eve Baker’s whereabouts, contact the Shelby County Sheriff at 317-398-6661 or 911.