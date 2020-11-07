Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man that went missing from Martinsville Friday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said Victor Sichting was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday in Martinsville. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Victor is a 96-year-old white man. He is 6’1″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans. Police believe me may have been driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.

Anyone with information about Victor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544.