Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. — The Huntingburg Police Department is investigating after a man went missing Wednesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said a Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of William Workman. William is a 49-year-old white man. He is 5’10” tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black fingerless gloves, blue jeans and white or light gray tennis shoes.

William is missing from Huntingburg, Indiana which is 129 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111 or 911.