Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Henry County

HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help finding a missing man.

The department said Russell Goldsberry was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in New Castle, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Russell is described as an 80-year-old white man. He is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has white hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a US Navy Veteran baseball hat, blue jacket, pink shirt, light tan pants and blue shoes with a tan trim.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 765-529-4901.