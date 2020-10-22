Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police are looking for help after a Danville man went missing Wednesday morning.

The Danville Police Department said 66-year-old James Rhea was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

James is a 5’8″ white man weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.