Silver Alert issued for man missing from Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Schererville, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 39-year-old Chad Joseph Paulson was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Paulson is described as standing 5’9″, weighs about 140 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police says he may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with an Indiana license plate that reads “926RMV.”

Paulson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on Paulson’s whereabouts contact the Schererville Police Department 219-322-5000 or 911.