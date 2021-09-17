Silver Alert issued for girl missing from Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Whitestown Police Department is looking for help finding a girl who went missing Friday evening.

A Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of Anijaha Hill. She was last seen in Whitestown around 6 p.m. Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anijaha is described as a 17-year-old black girl. She is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has dark blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Anijaha Hill is asked to contact the Whitestown Police Department at 765-483-3377 or 911.