ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart County teenager.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell. He is described as a 15-year-old black male. He’s 5’3″ and 120 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen carrying a silver suitcase and wearing a Trump 2020 T shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights.

Antonio was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 3:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Antonio Mikell, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.