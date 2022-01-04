Silver Alert issued for Crawford County man

MILLTOWN, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 26-year-old man missing from Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Nathaniel Woods was last seen on Dec. 4 around 11:30 p.m. in Milltown.

Woods is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 338-3616 or 911.