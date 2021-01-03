Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 90-year-old man missing from Bloomington.

Indiana State Police say William Wright was last seen around 10:40 a.m. Sunday driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with an Indiana plate that reads “D457HD.”

Wright is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighs about 195 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Wright should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or 911.