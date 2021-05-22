Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old missing from Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 81-year-old man.

According to the Hammond Police Department, Augusto Echevarria, 81, was last seen on Friday, May 21, in Hammond. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Echevarria is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 230 pounds, and has gray and black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a faded yellow shirt, white towel around his neck, black pants and black shoes.

He may be driving a white Kia Soul with an Indiana plate of 561TMA.

Police ask anyone with information on Augusto Echevarria to contact the Hammond Police Department at (219) 852-2917 or 911.