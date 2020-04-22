Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 80-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne.

Indiana State Police say James P. Studinski was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing a gray pullover sweater, a dark blue t-shirt and Levi jeans.

He is described as standing 6″ tall, weighs roughly 175 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Studinski is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with an Indiana license plate that reads 746AXV.

Police say he is also believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Studinski should contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.