Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man missing from Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 77-year-old man missing from Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Wayne Willis was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Sunday wearing a silver or gray short-sleeved dress shirt, blue jeans, black socks and brown shoes. He was driving a black 2014 Cadillac ATS with an Ohio license plate that reads “JMB7883.”

Willis is described as standing 6′ tall, weighs about 200 lbs, has gray hair and brown eyes.

ISP says he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Willis should call the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-537-3431 or 911.