Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man from Carmel

CARMEL — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man missing from Carmel.

Indiana State Police say James Beasley was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday driving a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with an Indiana license plate that reads “XES140.” He was wearing a black jump suit with green stripes and glasses.

Beasley is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighs about 210 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Beasley’s whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.