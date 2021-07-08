Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Chesterton woman

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old woman missing from Chesterton, Indiana.

State police say Francine Heater was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday driving a black 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with an Indiana license plate that reads “BLR269.”

She is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighs about 130 lbs, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Heater’s whereabouts should call the Chesterton Police Department at 219-926-1136 or 911.