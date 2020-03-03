Silver Alert issued for 6-month-old missing from Marion

Paris Robinson (left) and Taja A. Robinson (right) (Photos Provided By Indiana State Police)

MARION, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 6-month-old baby missing from Marion.

Police say 6-month-old Paris Robinson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the presence of 38-year-old Taja Ann Robinson.

Paris is described as being 1’8″ tall, weighs about 20 pounds, has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing leopard print baby clothes in a car seat with purple interior and a black exterior with a brown blanket.

Taja is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighs 187 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Paris is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Paris should contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.