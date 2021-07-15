Silver Alert issued for 33-year-old New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 33-year-old New Castle man.

Indiana State Police say David Heaston was last seen Friday at about 8 p.m. wearing a light colored t-shirt and khaki shorts.

He is described as standing 5’10” tall, weighs about 220 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

State police say Heaston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Any with information on Heaston should call the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.