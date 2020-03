A Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old girl missing from Camby.

Police say Paris Christine Stabler-Day was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing a white sweat shirt with a rose on the sleeve, blue jeans or black leggings and white tennis shoes. She also braces on her teeth.

Stabler-Day is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Stabler-Day should contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-5115 or 911.