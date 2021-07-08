Silver Alert issued after Lawrence woman goes missing

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are looking for help after a Lawrence woman went missing Thursday.

The Lawrence Police Department said Marion White was last seen around noon Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Marion is described as a 35-year-old Black woman. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen driving a black 2014 Chrysler 200 with an Indiana license plate of BPZ510.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.