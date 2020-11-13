Silver Alert issued after 16-year-old Portland, Indiana girl goes missing

BERNE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning.

The Berne Police Department said Cheyanne Englehardt went missing around 6 a.m. Thursday from Portland Indiana. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Cheyanne is a 16-year-old white girl. She is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue fuzzy pajamas.

Police believe Cheyanne may be in the custody of Jacob Easton and Dillon Kimble. She was last seen getting into a maroon 2003 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate WKQ301.

Jacob Easton

Dillon Kimble

Easton is a 25-year-old white man. He is 6’1″ tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes. Kimble is a 26-year-old white man. He is 5’6″ tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Cheyanne’s whereabouts is asked to call the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345 extension 1 or 911.