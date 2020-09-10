Silver Alert in effect for missing 16-year-old Auburn boy

AUBURN, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for an Auburn teenager.

Police say Aaron David Smith, 16, was last seen on Sept. 9 at 10:10 p.m. He’s described as 5’8″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

Auburn is located 145 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe Smith may be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Auburn police at 260-333-7911 or call 911.