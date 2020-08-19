Silver Alert in effect for 91-year-old man in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a 91-year-old man from northeast Indiana.

Indiana State Police said Ray A. Boggs was last seen in Churubusco around 11 a.m. on Monday. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Boggs is 5’7” and 155 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a ball cap, glasses, a polo or cutoff shirt of an unknown color, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s department at (260) 244-6410 or call 911.