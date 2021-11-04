SILVER ALERT: IMPD searching for missing 11 year old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Benjamin Morris, 11, a black male, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin is missing from Indianapolis and was last seen Monday, October 25, at 1 p.m.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Benjamin Morris, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

