SILVER ALERT: Greenfield police searching for missing female teen

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Anyia Boyette, 18, a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants, and pink Ugg boots.

Anyia is missing from Greenfield, which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, January 6, at 8:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Anyia Boyette, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

