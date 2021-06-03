SILVER ALERT: Ft. Wayne authorities searching for missing 8 year old boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Landon Shroyer, 8, a biracial male, 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Landon was last seen wearing a black shirt with red and yellow colors and a face on the front and jeans.

Landon is missing from Fort Wayne, and was last seen on Wednesday, June 2, at 10:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Landon Shroyer, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.