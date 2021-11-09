Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old girl from Greenwood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brenna Campbell

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, Brenna Campbell, 17, was last seen on Tuesday in Greenwood at 2:14 p.m.

Police described Campbell as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 113 pounds. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Police said Campbell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Greenwood police at (317) 346-6336 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veteran's Day

More Veterans Voices

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News