Silver Alert canceled for Alexandria woman

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Leah C. Semon has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ALEXANDRIA — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from Alexandria, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say 69-year-old Leah C. Semon was last seen Tuesday at around 10 a.m. wearing a blue night gown with a floral pattern and driving a silver 2018 Honda CRV with an Indiana license plate.

Semon is described as standing 5’2″ tall, weighs about 190 lbs, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to ISP.

Anyone with information on Semon’s whereabouts should call the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.