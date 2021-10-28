Silver Alert declared out of Lebanon for missing woman

LEBANON, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Breedlove. She is an 80 year old white female and is described as 5’1″ and 150 pounds. She has gray hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue or gray zip up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and black shoes with pink and purple swirls on top.

Sandra is missing from Lebanon, Indiana which is 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:45 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sandra Breedlove, contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.