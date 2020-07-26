Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Lafayette.

According to Indiana State Police, Louis Rae Murdoch, 76, was last seen on July 25 just after noon.

Murdoch is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 220 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was said to last be seen wearing a white or black shirt, khaki shorts and a red Trump baseball cap.

Murdoch is believed to be driving a black 2016 Hyundai Tucson with an American Flag decal on the passenger side back window.

Police say Murdoch is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Murdoch is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.