SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old South Bend teenage girl.

Indiana State Police said that Devyne Lewis was last seen on Friday, June 2nd at approximately 8 a.m.

She is described as a 5 feet 1 inches tall Black female, weighing 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Devyne Lewis, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or call 911.