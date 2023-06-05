SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for missing father, 23-year-old Dontey Clayton and daughter, 1-year-old Jazziah Clayton.

Jazziah is two feet and one inch tall, 16 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with uniforms.

She was last seen with her father, Dontey Clayton who is six feet tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes and was diving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate TLZ251.

Jazziah is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on June 4 around 10:49 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9127 or 911.