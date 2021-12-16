Silver Alert declared for Shelbyville 89-year-old

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 89-year-old man from Shelbyville.

According to Shelbyville police, Luther Noel is a white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 112 pounds. He has gray hair and gray eyes and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants.

Noel was last seen in Shelbyville on Wednesday, Dec 15., at 7:30 p.m. Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at (317) 392-2511 or 911.