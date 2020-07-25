Silver Alert declared for Richmond woman last seen with husband

RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 40-year-old woman from Richmond.

Sarah Porfidio Stafford is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

Sarah was last seen on Friday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. wearing a light floral pattern tank top, pink shorts and blue Tommy Hilfiger flip flops.

Authorities believe she is in the company of her husband, 39-year-old James Stafford.

They were last seen in a black 2008 Ford Taurus with a temporary Indiana license plate L094984.

Sarah is missing from Richmond which is about 72 miles east of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.