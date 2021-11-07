Silver Alert declared for missing Webster woman

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was declared for 48-year-old Patricia Jones, a white female from Henry County.

She is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, black leggings and pink Crocs, driving a white 2007 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 813DGP.

Jones is missing from Webster, Indiana, which is 74 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sherriff’s Office at (765) 529-4901 or call 911.

