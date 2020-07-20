Silver Alert declared for missing Warsaw woman

Alberta Sue Wamsley missing out of Warsaw, IN.

WARSAW, Ind — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 84-year-old woman.

According to the Indianapolis State Police, Alberta Sue Wamsley was last seen on the afternoon of July 19 in Warsaw.

Police say Alberta is a white female, 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighs 132 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes. Alberta was last seen wearing a yellow and white loose fitting pair of pajamas, police say, and may be driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

Albert is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alberta Sue Wamsley, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667, extension 5 or 911.