Silver Alert canceled for missing Trafalgar man

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Ronald M. McCubbins has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Trafalgar.

Indiana State Police issued the alert for 81-year-old Ronald M. McCubbins, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday.

McCubbins is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighs 180 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater and gray sweatpants, driving a green 1998 Ford Ranger with an Indiana license plate that reads D422MZ.

McCubbins is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on McCubbins, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Department at 812-988-6655 or 911.