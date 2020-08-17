Silver Alert declared for missing teen from Greensburg

INDIANAPOLIS — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl from Greensburg.

Authorities said the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shaelie Lynn Stephens, 15, who is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Stephens was last seen wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of two white males late teens or early 20’s and possibly in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Stephens was last seen on Monday, August 17 at 01:01 a.m.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical attention.

Greensburg, Indiana is 54 miles southeast of Indianapolis. If you have any information on Shaelie Lynn Stephens, contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.