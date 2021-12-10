Silver Alert declared for missing Scottsburg man

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 21-year-old man missing out of Scottsburg.

According to the Scott County Sherriff’s Officer, Zachary Curley was last seen on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

Police said Curley is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes with brown hair and was last seen wearing a brown canvas coat with grey trim, light blue t-shirt and blue jeans

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Zachary Curley is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.