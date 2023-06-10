ROANOKE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 13-year-old boy missing out of Huntington County.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild, a 13-year-old boy last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday in Roanoke, which is 117 miles north of Indianapolis.

Fairchild, ISP said, is described as 4’3″ tall, 90-pound Honduran male. He has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Under Amour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

The Roanoke teen is believed to be in extreme danger, ISP said, and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Fairchild’s whereabouts is being asked to immediately call 911 or the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316.