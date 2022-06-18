PRINCETON, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued by Indiana State Police. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roy Ralston, 68, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Ralston was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 with an Indiana plate of UJH952.

Roy is missing from Princeton, Indiana which is 152 southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, June 16, at 1 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roy Ralston, contact the Princeton Police Department at 812-385-3496 or 911.