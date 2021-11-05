Silver Alert declared for missing Newton County man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Newton County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 40-year-old man.

Jeffery Moore Jr. is said to be missing from Indianapolis, last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to police.

Moore is a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Moore was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light blue jeans.

Police said Moore may be in danger and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jeffery Moore Jr. should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 474-5661 or 911.