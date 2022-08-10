HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants, driving a white 2004 Subaru Outback with Indiana license plate 878APD.

Jacqueline is missing from Mooresville, Indiana which is 19 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 9, at 6:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jacqueline Sims, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.