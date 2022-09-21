LAPORTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old teen missing from LaPorte.

Indiana State Police said Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nehemiah is described as 6’0″ tall, 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.

ISP added that Birdsong-Hester is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 ext. 2398 or 911.