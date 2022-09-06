HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man.

Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Authorities believe Adkins may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Charles Adkins, or his whereabouts, then you are asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700.