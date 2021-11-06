Silver Alert declared for missing Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Joachim Perschke of Greenwood, Indiana.

Perschke is a 90-year-old white male and described to be 5 feet 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2001 Ford Taurus with a license plate of 826ZUD.

Perschke is missing from Greenwood, which is 14 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joachim Perschke, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.