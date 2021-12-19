Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Rosalee Thompson, a 68-year-old white female from Greenfield.

Thompson is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes and was last seen on Saturday, December 18 at 2:45 p.m. wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants. She is missing from Greenfield, which is 25 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.

Thompson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rosalee Thompson, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.