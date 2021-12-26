Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Patricia Hyatt, a 61-year-old white female from Greenfield.

Hyatt is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds and brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and driving a black 2004 Jeep Liberty with Illinois license plate AV75253.

Hyatt was last seen on December 22nd, 2021 at 10:10 a.m. in Greenfield, which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patricia Hyatt, contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.